checkAd

Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon Established as a Leader in Newly-Launched Process Safety Management Green Quadrant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 16:32  |  42   |   |   

Market-leading approach interconnects Environment, Health, Safety (EHS) & Sustainability with Operational Risk Management (ORM) Software Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has just received top honors for providing industry-leading Process Safety Management (PSM) software solutions to enterprise-scale companies around the world. In the inaugural “Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021” report, independent research firm Verdantix scored Enablon highest among 13 vendors in both market momentum and product capabilities regarding PSM software. Enablon is a global leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance, engineering and operations, and Environment, Health, Safety, Quality (EHSQ) and sustainability.

With excellent scores for solid incident and risk management solutions, the Green Quadrant recognizes Enablon’s pioneering capabilities in interconnecting EHS and ORM software functions. In fact, Verdantix made a special mention of Enablon’s flagship integrated and true SaaS (Software as a Service) Vision Platform, highlighting that “Enablon’s workflow capabilities support firms requiring a high degree of interconnectivity in their operations. This need has become more and more prevalent as firms increasingly look to adopt new process and worker safety technologies and seek to avoid these new data streams being siloed.”

Why PSM Matters
“Process Safety Management today is a crucial part of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) because it can help companies – particularly in the oil & gas and chemical industries – protect lives, prevent severe environmental damage, and save millions of dollars. PSM is key to protecting a firm’s reputation,” says Laurent Dechaux, Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “It’s essential to improve a PSM program through digitalization and automation, and we’re honored that Enablon scored highest for both market momentum and product capabilities in the Verdantix PSM Green Quadrant. This recognizes our team’s daily, pioneering work in helping our customers create a world that is safe, productive and responsible.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon Established as a Leader in Newly-Launched Process Safety Management Green Quadrant Market-leading approach interconnects Environment, Health, Safety (EHS) & Sustainability with Operational Risk Management (ORM) Software SolutionsCHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has just received top honors for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board