Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon Established as a Leader in Newly-Launched Process Safety Management Green Quadrant

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has just received top honors for providing industry-leading Process Safety Management (PSM) software solutions to enterprise-scale companies around the world. In the inaugural “Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021” report, independent research firm Verdantix scored Enablon highest among 13 vendors in both market momentum and product capabilities regarding PSM software. Enablon is a global leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance, engineering and operations, and Environment, Health, Safety, Quality (EHSQ) and sustainability.

With excellent scores for solid incident and risk management solutions, the Green Quadrant recognizes Enablon’s pioneering capabilities in interconnecting EHS and ORM software functions. In fact, Verdantix made a special mention of Enablon’s flagship integrated and true SaaS (Software as a Service) Vision Platform, highlighting that “Enablon’s workflow capabilities support firms requiring a high degree of interconnectivity in their operations. This need has become more and more prevalent as firms increasingly look to adopt new process and worker safety technologies and seek to avoid these new data streams being siloed.”

Why PSM Matters

“Process Safety Management today is a crucial part of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) because it can help companies – particularly in the oil & gas and chemical industries – protect lives, prevent severe environmental damage, and save millions of dollars. PSM is key to protecting a firm’s reputation,” says Laurent Dechaux, Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “It’s essential to improve a PSM program through digitalization and automation, and we’re honored that Enablon scored highest for both market momentum and product capabilities in the Verdantix PSM Green Quadrant. This recognizes our team’s daily, pioneering work in helping our customers create a world that is safe, productive and responsible.”