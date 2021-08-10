Poda Announces DTC Eligibility
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it is
now eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") services in relation to the
Company's listing on the OTC. Through the OTC listing, United States investors
may more easily trade PODAF stock, in addition to Poda's listing on the CSE
[PODA] in Canada and the FSE [99L] in Germany.
Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am extremely pleased that Poda is now DTC
eligible, as this allows the Company to provide wider access to U.S. investors
and provides U.S. investors with more opportunities to acquire Poda stock. Poda
is a truly global company, and our products have universal applicability in
virtually every country and for each of the 1.3 billion current adult smokers
around the world. We look forward to expanding our investor base in the U.S.
market and to the enhanced access and liquidity that DTC eligibility will
provide."
