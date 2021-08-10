Poda Announces DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it is

now eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") services in relation to the

Company's listing on the OTC. Through the OTC listing, United States investors

may more easily trade PODAF stock, in addition to Poda's listing on the CSE

[PODA] in Canada and the FSE [99L] in Germany.



Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am extremely pleased that Poda is now DTC

eligible, as this allows the Company to provide wider access to U.S. investors

and provides U.S. investors with more opportunities to acquire Poda stock. Poda

is a truly global company, and our products have universal applicability in

virtually every country and for each of the 1.3 billion current adult smokers

around the world. We look forward to expanding our investor base in the U.S.

market and to the enhanced access and liquidity that DTC eligibility will

provide."





DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), oneof the world's largest securities depositories that manages the electronicclearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Poda is now eligible to beelectronically cleared and settled, which will streamline the process oftrading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the U.S.OTC capital markets.On Behalf of the Board,Ryan SelbyCEO, Director, and Chairman of the BoardPoda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)investors@podalifestyle.comhttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3254263-1&h=1062903766&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.podalifestyle.com&a=www.podalifestyle.comABOUT PODA LIFESTYLEPoda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNBsmoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated withcombustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB systemthat uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer andenvironmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platformprevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods,eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the mostconvenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. PodaLifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. TheCompany's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completelyclosed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements andprovides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented systemis one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB productssuffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn(TM)Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infusedwith synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-freealternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. BeyondBurn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experienceof traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without thetobacco.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning ofapplicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of theexperience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected futuredevelopments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that theexpectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, unduereliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give noassurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not placeundue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developmentsmay differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Thestatements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PodaLifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations orstatements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities,or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims anyintent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whetheras a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, otherthan as required by applicable securities laws.The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not acceptresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156037/4990935OTS: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.