Poda Announces DTC Eligibility

news aktuell
10.08.2021   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it is
now eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") services in relation to the
Company's listing on the OTC. Through the OTC listing, United States investors
may more easily trade PODAF stock, in addition to Poda's listing on the CSE
[PODA] in Canada and the FSE [99L] in Germany.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am extremely pleased that Poda is now DTC
eligible, as this allows the Company to provide wider access to U.S. investors
and provides U.S. investors with more opportunities to acquire Poda stock. Poda
is a truly global company, and our products have universal applicability in
virtually every country and for each of the 1.3 billion current adult smokers
around the world. We look forward to expanding our investor base in the U.S.
market and to the enhanced access and liquidity that DTC eligibility will
provide."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), one
of the world's largest securities depositories that manages the electronic
clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Poda is now eligible to be
electronically cleared and settled, which will streamline the process of
trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the U.S.
OTC capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3254263-1&h=1062903766&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com&a=www.podalifestyle.com

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB
smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with
combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system
that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and
environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform
prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods,
eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most
convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda
Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over
60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The
Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely
closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and
provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system
is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products
suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn(TM)
Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused
with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free
alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond
Burn(TM) Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience
of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the
tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the
experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future
developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the
expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no
assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place
undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments
may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The
statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda
Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or
statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities,
or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any
intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether
as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other
than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156037/4990935
OTS: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.



Disclaimer

