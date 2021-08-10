checkAd

Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 16:38  |  18   |   |   

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern business VoIP solutions offer a more efficient way of working and deliver a range of useful features such as conferencing options, team messaging and hosted PBX capabilities, all packed into a single platform. Avature, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions for talent acquisition and talent management, has combined forces with DIDWW, a telecom operator that provides premium quality VoIP services worldwide. This partnership will ensure seamless communications and global connectivity throughout Avature's business by using an innovative cloud PBX phone.systems with two-way SIP services provided by DIDWW.

Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems

A cloud PBX gives companies the flexibility that the latest phone system provides without having to invest in expensive hardware. The DIDWW phone.systems is an advanced cloud telephony solution that combines powerful features with a unique and user-intuitive web interface. This platform is fully scalable, and allows users to make changes in real-time. In addition, phone.systems offers ease of use, which means cost savings for staff training and extremely short service implementation times.

Through the new partnership, Avature will use phone.systems to streamline and automate their internal communications processes. The company will also enhance its cloud services by leveraging DIDWW's widespread phone number coverage and robust local and global network connectivity infrastructure. The HR technology vendor serves customers in more than 160 countries and offers AI-powered solutions to help industry leaders identify, hire and retain talented people in highly competitive industries and markets across the globe.

Cristian Dujmovic, Avature COO, said, "We have found DIDWW to be a great partner. The entire purchasing and deployment process, including endless local and international numbers to serve our customers worldwide, was super smooth. They provide a solution that is easy to use, compatible with the operating systems we use at Avature, with high-quality support and, on top of that, they are helping us to lower our overall communications expenditure."

Darius Siuipys, the phone.systems Product Manager at DIDWW, added, "In today's rapidly changing environment, businesses need to adapt and respond quickly to new challenges. We are very pleased to be able to provide the right solutions for Avature with exceptional speed and flexibility."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit  https://www.didww.com/.

About Avature

Pioneer of CRM technology for recruiting, Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature empowers the leading-edge HR strategies of over 650 enterprise-level customers in 164 countries and 32 languages. These include 110 of the Fortune 500 and 28 of the Forbes Global 100.

Avature's AI-powered solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement and performance management, employee mobility and contingent workforce management. Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Shenzhen and Paris.

To learn more about Avature, please visit  https://www.avature.net/.

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene
Marketing Department
vilija.s@didww.com
+1 (212) 461 1854
www.didww.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591888/Avature_and_DIDWW.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Modern business VoIP solutions offer a more efficient way of working and deliver a range of useful features such as conferencing options, team messaging and hosted PBX capabilities, all packed into a single …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight ...
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
MPC Container Ships ASA completes acquisition of Songa Container AS
Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Nouscom highlights innovative science behind VENUS, its novel algorithm for identifying and ...
OPPO Unveils Next-Generation Under-Screen Camera Technology, Delivering an Immersive Full-Screen ...
Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market Revenue Was ~$300 Million in 2020, North America was The ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...