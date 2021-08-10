checkAd

Letter to Shareholders from the Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 16:36  |  34   |   |   

Nicosia, Cyprus, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC: (RAFA) shares the following letter to shareholders from Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov:

“It is my pleasure to provide the following update on the exciting future and status of Rafarma's audit.

The company intends to file Form a 10 with the SEC to initiate SEC reporting status. In order for this to happen, we must complete our previously announced audit. The audit has challenges which have affected the timeline.

A significant number of the company's industrial assets are located in Russia, where the deadline for submitting the annual reports of public companies according to the international standard is July 15th. We have to audit them and convert them to GAAP, which is happening right now. We are currently working with several audit firms including Soldinger & Associates to obtain a PCAOB audit of the financial performance of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in accordance with GAAP.

As a CEO, I have been involved in many transactions around the world and understand the concerns of shareholders about a company's assets. We have not previously conducted a PCAOB audit for any of our companies, and we are working through the learning curve with a goal of maximum transparency.

However, I feel confident that we are close to completing the audit. We expect its completion in the next 6-8 weeks. This audit includes consolidated reports from several large companies in various jurisdictions. This was a very big undertaking for our company and we are delighted to complete this process and move on to the next steps in our plans for the company.

I am also pleased to announce that the company recently signed a number of agreements to develop new drugs in the treatment of behavioral disorders, which will be announced later.”

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. Except for the historical issues contained in this document, the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “before”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “could”, “would like” , “Rate” or “continue,” or negative other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, results of operations or achievements to differ materially from any future results, results of activities or achievements, expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of our management only as of the date of this Document. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of our management only as of the date of this Document. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of our management only as of the date of this Document. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are available in the Company's OTC market filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those expected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Letter to Shareholders from the Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov Nicosia, Cyprus, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC: (RAFA) shares the following letter to shareholders from Chairman of the Board Ilya Shpurov: “It is my pleasure to provide the following update on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board