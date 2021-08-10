checkAd

Bubblr Appoints Noted Tech Leader Rik Willard to Executive Team, Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 16:50  |  23   |   |   

Willard Addition a Significant Step in Building Predominantly US-based C-Suite

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMedia Wire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced it has appointed Rik Willard to its executive team in the position of Head of Strategy. Leveraging his deep international technology leadership experience, Mr. Willard will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

This strategic addition reflects the next stage of Bubblr’s overall strategy to appoint the best US-based C-Suite candidates to the executive team in the next six months.

Bubblr began as a UK based technology start-up organization in 2016. It is now a US- listed entity (Bubblr, Inc.) listed with ambitions to become fully listed on Nasdaq within eighteen months. As part of this objective, Bubblr plans to become a predominantly US organization with US C-Suite executives and the bulk of its operations based in the US. Mr. Willard’s appointment is a key step of this transition.

The current leadership team now consists of two US based members: Rik Willard and Matt Loeb, the Executive Chairman. Steve Saunders, Bubblr’s CEO, is based in Ontario, Canada, while Steve Morris, Bubblr’s Chief Technology Officer, is based in the UK.

Rik Willard is a global technology specialist and is recognised for his expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain and ethical tech. Rik was recently appointed as head of the Americas for the World Ethical Date Foundation (WEDF). WEDF is a global non-profit organisation that examines the opportunities and problems arising from the development of technologies that are opening unprecedented possibilities for knowledge and influence. Rik is also a member of WEDF’s advisory board. Rik has been an active Adviser to the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, and a Mentor at Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science. Rik has been a featured speaker at some of the world’s most prestigious technology events, including engagements at Davos 2018, The World Web Forum (Zurich), Harvard Business School, the Stern School of Business, and the Dow Jones Speakers Series. He has appeared as a digital and blockchain expert on CNN, CNBC, Cheddar TV, and was a featured writer for CNN International and a featured interviewee in the award-winning documentary "The Blockchain And Us"

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bubblr Appoints Noted Tech Leader Rik Willard to Executive Team, Board of Directors Willard Addition a Significant Step in Building Predominantly US-based C-SuiteNEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMedia Wire - Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board