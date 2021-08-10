checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 28, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Concho Resources Inc. ("Concho" or the "Company") (NYSE: CXO) common stock between February 21, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Concho investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/concho-resources-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In 2018, Concho planned and constructed the Dominator Project ("Dominator") located in the Permian Basin. It consisted of 23 wells.

On July 31, 2019, Concho revealed the wells at Dominator were spaced "too tight," leading the Company to reduce its active rig count to 18 (down from 33 in the first quarter of 2019) to avoid overshooting budgets.

On this news, Concho’s stock price fell 22% per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) acquired Concho in January 2021 and is also named as a defendant in the complaint.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the well spacing at Dominator was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended; (2) Concho's practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of "tests" and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe; (3) it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and or/impossible; (4) these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects; (5) it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Concho common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 28, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 28, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Concho Resources Inc. ("Concho" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste