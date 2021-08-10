Major Shareholder Announcement

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 10 August 2021

No. 20/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of the attached notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. has notified the company that its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments amounts to less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.