Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 10.08.2021, 17:00 | 41 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 17:00 | CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global animal feed additives market report. The animal feed additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.87% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: In 2020, the global feed additives market was valued at USD 27.86 billion . APAC dominated the global feed additives market and accounted for a 35.29% share in 2020. Poultry is the largest segment in the global animal feed additives market and the most consumed meat across the globe. It is also considered as a cheap and affordable protein in most countries. By 2026, the global animal feed additives market will witness a significant change in the market share of eubiotics. By 2026, the market is expected to witness the sales of concept broilers, which are bred under an organic and natural environment. Amino acids are one of the key additives used for livestock for their health and overall wellbeing. Amino acids are expected to contribute USD 1993.41 million to the global animal feed additives market revenue by 2026. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by species, product type, form, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 16 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/animal-feed-additives-market-size-analysis-2024 Animal Feed Additives Market – Segmentation The growing population and increasing demand for nutritious food are gaining momentum in poultry farming across the globe. The use of feed additives in synthetic or natural additives is essential for success in poultry farming in terms of poultry health and production.

Most of the poultry and pork consumed today are raised using feeds containing amino acids. Amino acids will become even more essential during the forecast period to ensure that animal production systems are environmentally sustainable and use limited natural resources.

The global animal feed additives by form have been segregated by dry and liquid. Liquid feed additives are highly palatable and increase their consumption among animals, which helps reduce feed wastage and labor cost. The US is expected to boost the demand for liquid feed during the forecast period. Animal Feed Additives Market by Type of Species Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer