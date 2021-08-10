checkAd

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 27, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their AdaptHealth investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AdaptHealth obscured its true organic growth by, “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” It further alleged that, “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline.” The report noted that the Company’s attempts to manipulate its organic growth trajectory are “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

