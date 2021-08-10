checkAd

Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

  6 months ended June 30   3 months ended June 30
  2021 2020   2021 2020
  $000 $000   $000 $000
           
Revenue 2,262 (1,604 ) 1,068 494
           
Net Income 1,947 (1,920 ) 922 345
           
           

Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2021 the Company’s assets totalled $68.7 million. These assets included $20 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment and $13.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company realized $322,152 in capital gains on the sale of investments compared to no capital gains during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.
        
Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contacts:

Mr. Michael Gardiner Ms. Rosabell Chung Hun
Chairman and CEO Treasurer & CFO
(416) 369-1499 (416) 369-1499




