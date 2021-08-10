Troika Media and Pac-12 Networks Announce 2021 Network Rebrand

New brand identity to roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms in weeks leading up to 2021 football season

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today launched a rebrand in partnership with the Pac-12 Networks, designed to inspire Pac-12 fans, unify the brand across multiple platforms and highlight the unique natural surroundings associated with the Pac-12 group of universities. Pac-12 Networks is the content arm of the Pac-12 Conference, providing a home for 12 schools and over 1,000 student-athletes. To view a sizzle featuring highlights of the rebrand, click on the following link: https://vimeo.com/575020475

The rebrand will roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms throughout the coming weeks leading up to the 2021 football season, including broadcast, digital, social, Out-of-Home and in-stadium assets.

Pac-12 Network’s New Brand

TMG was chosen by Pac-12 Networks because of its proven sports brand-building expertise and deep understanding of the unique regionality of sports fans. Working with Pac-12 Networks and their creative team, led by Creative Director Brandon Bautista, TMG helped tell the authentic story of a collegiate athletic conference nicknamed the "Conference of Champions", having won more NCAA national championships in team sports than any other conference in history.

The Conference’s member schools are located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington and the rebrand takes advantage of these western states’ abundant natural beauty, highlighting the power of nature in motion to showcase the bold, energetic and forward-looking culture of the Pac-12 and the Western region. The new look is designed to inspire fans and elevate their experience through the unique vitality and spirit of every Pac-12 university.

Working with Pac-12 Networks, TMG’s rebranding included the following:

Brand strategy, including positioning, personality and brand essence

On-air Network IDs, live event packaging, show packaging, unique school-by-school brand and player assets

Brand tool kits to unite the brand across every touchpoint

Image spots to announce the new brand both on Network and everywhere the Pac-12 plays

Imagery from all of the regions in which the Pac-12 lives - ocean, desert, forest and mountains

"As Pac-12 Networks has grown and expanded to offer a wide range of live and on-demand content for various platforms, we saw the need to unify the brand and establish consistency across the board," said Pac-12 Networks Creative Director Brandon Bautista. "With the help of Troika and our talented creative team, we are proud to unveil this new look that celebrates the unique natural landscapes surrounding our conference footprint, making it the foundation of our brand system."