checkAd

Troika Media and Pac-12 Networks Announce 2021 Network Rebrand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 17:00  |  42   |   |   


New brand identity to roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms in weeks leading up to 2021 football season 

Expansive rebranding includes video showcasing the Pac-12 - “Where Champions Play”

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today launched a rebrand in partnership with the Pac-12 Networks, designed to inspire Pac-12 fans, unify the brand across multiple platforms and highlight the unique natural surroundings associated with the Pac-12 group of universities.  Pac-12 Networks is the content arm of the Pac-12 Conference, providing a home for 12 schools and over 1,000 student-athletes.  To view a sizzle featuring highlights of the rebrand, click on the following link: https://vimeo.com/575020475

The rebrand will roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms throughout the coming weeks leading up to the 2021 football season, including broadcast, digital, social, Out-of-Home and in-stadium assets.

Pac-12 Network’s New Brand

TMG was chosen by Pac-12 Networks because of its proven sports brand-building expertise and deep understanding of the unique regionality of sports fans. Working with Pac-12 Networks and their creative team, led by Creative Director Brandon Bautista, TMG helped tell the authentic story of a collegiate athletic conference nicknamed the "Conference of Champions", having won more NCAA national championships in team sports than any other conference in history.

The Conference’s member schools are located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington and the rebrand takes advantage of these western states’ abundant natural beauty, highlighting the power of nature in motion to showcase the bold, energetic and forward-looking culture of the Pac-12 and the Western region. The new look is designed to inspire fans and elevate their experience through the unique vitality and spirit of every Pac-12 university.

Working with Pac-12 Networks, TMG’s rebranding included the following:

  • Brand strategy, including positioning, personality and brand essence
  • On-air Network IDs, live event packaging, show packaging, unique school-by-school brand and player assets
  • Brand tool kits to unite the brand across every touchpoint
  • Image spots to announce the new brand both on Network and everywhere the Pac-12 plays
  • Imagery from all of the regions in which the Pac-12 lives - ocean, desert, forest and mountains 

"As Pac-12 Networks has grown and expanded to offer a wide range of live and on-demand content for various platforms, we saw the need to unify the brand and establish consistency across the board," said Pac-12 Networks Creative Director Brandon Bautista. "With the help of Troika and our talented creative team, we are proud to unveil this new look that celebrates the unique natural landscapes surrounding our conference footprint, making it the foundation of our brand system."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Troika Media and Pac-12 Networks Announce 2021 Network Rebrand New brand identity to roll out across Pac-12 Networks’ linear and digital platforms in weeks leading up to 2021 football season  Expansive rebranding includes video showcasing the Pac-12 - “Where Champions Play” Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
WRAP Publishes Initial Environmental, Social and Governance Letter
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board