20 Northern Illinois Communities Awarded Public Safety Grants from ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus

To support crucial public safety initiatives and enhance the quality of life in communities across northern Illinois, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announced a total of $170,000 in grants to 20 public agencies through the annual ComEd Powering Safe Communities Program. This year, the program had a special focus on clean transportation projects, which can reduce carbon emissions, improve public health outcomes and advance community resiliency.

This year’s recipient projects range from the installment of electric vehicle charging stations, to flashing signs for high-traffic areas, to replacing outdated warning sirens that will alert residents of dangerous conditions even during a power outage. Each of this year’s recipient projects improves community safety and addresses essential community needs.

“By delivering reliable and affordable electricity to northern Illinois communities for more than 100 years, ComEd knows the important role safety plays in all of our lives,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. “Each community that was awarded this grant is committed to the safety of their residents and we commend them for their efforts. ComEd is proud to work with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to help these communities’ address their public safety needs.”

Over the past seven years, the Powering Safe Communities Program has provided more than $1 million in grants for 136 local public safety projects throughout northern Illinois. Since 2016, ComEd has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, a council for Chicagoland's chief elected officials, on the program. Through this partnership, ComEd provides the program funding, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus reviews applications and administers the grants to local communities, and grant recipients match ComEd’s contribution with their own funding of equal or greater value.

“For the past six years, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus has been grateful to partner with ComEd and administer the Powering Safe Communities Program,” said Kevin Wallace, mayor of Bartlett and Mayors Caucus executive board chairman. “We are proud to help local governments throughout the region provide more effective public health and safety services.”

Additional information on the ComEd Powering Safe Communities Program can be found at http://mayorscaucus.org/initiatives/environment/psc/.

The 20 ComEd Powering Safe Communities Program grant recipients for 2021 are:

Bolingbrook Police Department: This grant will support the purchase of two electric utility terrain vehicles (UTV). The UTVs will allow the department to be more visible and better prepared to access and service citizens at local parks and public events, including the annual Fourth of July event which attracts more than 10,000 spectators each year.

