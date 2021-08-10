checkAd

Rackspace Technology Works with Arthrex to Reimagine the Patient Experience Post-Surgery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 17:05  |  36   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with Arthrex, a life sciences company that manufactures endoscopic cameras for surgical use, to reimagine and modernize the post-surgery experience by creating a digital communications portal.

With a mission of improving a surgeon’s ability to treat their patients, Arthrex pioneered the field of arthroscopy and has developed more than 8,500 innovative products and procedures that advance minimally invasive orthopedic surgery worldwide. Most recently, the company developed a new line of endoscopic camera systems that supports thousands of physicians around the globe.

Arthrex worked with Rackspace Technology to reimagine and modernize the post-surgery experience by creating a digital communications portal built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The cloud solution provides surgeons customizable, post-operative templates that can be quickly populated with patient data and made available for patients to access on-demand through a secure, HIPAA-compliant interface. As part of the solution, Rackspace Technology leveraged the scalability of AWS and its highly secure infrastructure to upload and share comprehensive post-surgery reports, including image and video files accessed directly from Arthrex’s medical imaging technology in the operating room.

The cloud solution was built alongside a mobile app that Rackspace had previously created to download media and metadata from Arthrex’s medical imaging technology. Data was stored on-premises for research and in compliance with regulatory laws. Rackspace Technology then utilized Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Relational Database Service for MySQL (Amazon RDS for MySQL) to connect relevant data to the cloud where it can be shared with patients.

“There’s an entire continuum of care benefits from the cloud technology that has been implemented,” said Eric Butler, Sr. Director at Arthrex. “Post-operative calls and visits to the clinics have been dramatically reduced. Nurses and medical assistants don’t have to spend time answering redundant questions that were either not well understood or not well articulated the first time. For example, a surgeon using the solution measured a 68% decrease in calls from patients compared to three years ago.”

The on-demand personalized report helps patients fill communication gaps that used to require face-to-face meetings or phone consults with doctors which saves valuable medical time and resources. Arthrex’s Digital Surgeon Portal allows surgeons to record video messages, include links to relevant studies, and draw on an extensive library of medical imagery, as well as images taken during the surgery. While in the past, patients might lose this documentation and require a follow-up appointment for reassurance, now they have it in a digital format.

“Due to the highly secure Rackspace Technology solution a patient’s private information is safe, and healthcare providers can rest assured knowing they are maintaining compliance. Everything is designed to be HIPAA compliant in the service selection and the architecture,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. “We’re leveraging both encryption in transit as well as at rest in Amazon S3. At the end of the day, this means no one has to worry about misplacing a photocopied medical report or accidentally transferring files from a thumb drive or email to an unauthorized device.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Works with Arthrex to Reimagine the Patient Experience Post-Surgery SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with Arthrex, a life sciences company that manufactures endoscopic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eldorado Gold Announces the Sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining Ventures
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
WRAP Publishes Initial Environmental, Social and Governance Letter
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board