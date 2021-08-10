Net Asset Value(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.08.2021, 17:09 | 20 | 0 |
10 August 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 6 August 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 100.35 pence.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright
|
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0