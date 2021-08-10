Director/PDMR Shareholding

checkAd

10 August 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 30 July 2021, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 273 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").  

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a) Name

  		Justin Paul Ward
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status

  		PDMR
Non Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment

  		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a) Name

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
b) LEI

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b) Nature of the transaction

  		Allotment of Shares under Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
99.23 pence 273
d) Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume


 

- Price
 

273 ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£270.90
e) Date of the transaction

  		30 July 2021
f) Place of the transaction

  		London Stock Exchange

Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 15,786 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31





