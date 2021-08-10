checkAd

Comcast Launching WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zone' at Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 17:35  |  12   |   |   

Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
Comcast Launching WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zone' at Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center

10.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families and individuals to the internet so they can fully participate in distance-learning and the digital economy, Comcast today announced that the Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center in Beaverton is now a Lift Zone in Oregon/SW Washington.

Working with its network of community-based organizations, Comcast is providing high-capacity WiFi access in safe spaces designed to help lift the experience for students - and in this case, veterans - in getting online, engaging in distance learning, accessing virtual support programs, and conducting job searches. This initiative provides free connectivity inside various partner community centers over the next three years.

The Lift Zones feature free gig-speed WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows dozens of students/individuals to work on laptops simultaneously.

"Our veterans and their families are very appreciative of our housing complex becoming a Lift Zone,' said Major Rhonda Lloyd of the Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center. 'This will allow the children who live here to use the computer lab for schooling, and our veterans to access virtual training, and conduct job searches."

sfW0SK0A.jpg

Several more Lift Zone sites are currently under construction across Comcast's Oregon/SW Washington service territory, with the goal of more than 30 by year's end. There are already 20 Lift Zones in operation, primarily located at Boys and Girls Clubs.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Amy Keiter

+1 503-407-9109

amy_keiter@comcast.com

10.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1225417

 
