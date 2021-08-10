checkAd

Amazon Continues “Right Now Needs Fund” with Additional $1 Million Donation to Help Close the Gap in Basic-Needs Support for Students and Families in Northern Virginia

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it will continue its commitment to the Right Now Needs Fund in Northern Virginia for the upcoming academic year with an additional $1 million investment to support students attending Arlington Public Schools, Alexandria City Public Schools, and Fairfax County Public Schools. The Fund, in partnership with Communities In Schools NOVA, helps remove barriers to learning and works to meet the basic needs of thousands of schoolchildren from underserved communities.

Launched in October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Right Now Needs Fund in Northern Virginia was initially made available to students across all 41 Arlington Public Schools and Programs and all 18 Alexandria City Public Schools. In its first year, the Fund provided 8,500 students with immediate access to essential items.

This year, the Fund will continue to provide support for immediate needs like clothing, hygiene products, and school supplies to students in the region. Site coordinators with the nonprofit Communities In Schools NOVA will work with school social workers to distribute Amazon-provided supplies tailored to specific community needs. School social workers and site coordinators will also help support individual school students who could access the Fund for much-needed items throughout the year, from books to winter coats.

Support is provided through prepaid Amazon Vouchers, or Amazon Education Assistance Product Vouchers, which students can redeem online at their convenience. The Fund will also be leveraged to provide educational community programs and events, including tech literacy workshops, college advisement, and career panels.

“Amazon is committed to ensuring children and families from historically underrepresented and underserved communities are supported, which is why we are renewing our Right Now Needs Fund in Northern Virginia,” said Andrea Muscadin, head of Partnerships, Right Now Needs at Amazon. "While we have already been able to support thousands of families in the Northern Virginia area, we recognize many families are facing unique challenges as students prepare to return to school in-person. We are pleased to continue our support in the region.”

