Verimatrix Shortlisted for Two 2021 CSI Awards

Listed as finalists in the Best Content Protection Technology and Best Cloud or Virtualization Innovation categories, Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core allows the delivery of secure premium content in minutes. A cloud-native DRM solution, Multi-DRM Core is truly multi-tenant and elastic to reduce costs and flexibly adapt to specific needs and events.

Verimatrix , (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core is shortlisted in two categories for the prestigious 2021 CSI Awards . An annual program organized by CSI Magazine (Cable and Satellite International Magazine), the awards celebrate excellence and achievement throughout the industry’s multiple sectors.

“Verimatrix is honored to participate in this year’s CSI Awards and be named in the shortlist for two categories,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Our customers trust us to provide a high-quality experience for their customers while maximizing efficiency, flexibility and ease of use. Our customers routinely tell us that Verimatrix provides the needed mix of expertise, speed and cost-effectiveness that today’s content delivery demands.”

Established in 2003, the CSI awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors. This year’s CSI Awards winners are scheduled to be announced on September 23, 2021 during a special online event. For more information, visit www.csimagazine.com/awards.

For more information on Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core, visit www.verimatrix.com/products/multi-drm.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005026/en/