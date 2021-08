Colorado Officers Successfully Deploy WRAP’s BolaWrap to Restrain Woman in Crisis

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the release of new bodycam footage following a successful BolaWrap deployment in Bayfield, Colorado that assisted officers to safely and humanely restrain a woman experiencing a mental health crisis.

On July 26, 2021, Bayfield Marshall’s Office in Colorado responded to a woman reported to be suicidal who had fled from a hospital.



Deputy Derick Campbell, the officer who deployed the BolaWrap, commented on the encounter during an interview with WRAP CEO and President Tom Smith: “I was actually in the middle of doing a training for the BolaWrap to certify one of our Sergeants, and we got a call for a suicidal girl. We arrived, she kind of threw a fit and tried to barricade herself in the room. We got her into custody and got the ambulance to transport her, and we took her to the hospital.



“We were about halfway back to town, and we got a call from the hospital that she had escaped the hospital. We ended up turning back around, and we find her walking down the street. I tried talking to her, and I get her to stop for a minute, but she’s not super cooperative. She started walking towards me again, and I wrapped up her legs, and we were able to move in and take her into custody safely.



“The BolaWrap did exactly what we needed it to do. The startling effect alone and the time it took her to realize something had happened gave us a window of opportunity to get her in handcuffs.”

Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP, commented, “Deputy Campbell did an excellent job being mindful of the situation and understanding how to best de-escalate without anyone getting injured and without resorting to high levels of force. We are proud that the BolaWrap was able to help the officers get the subject the help she needed while keeping everyone safe.”



The bodycam footage can be viewed here.



The extended interview with Deputy Campbell can be viewed here.

The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 570 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.