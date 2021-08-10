checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up

AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
Gordon Riske, will leave the executive board of Kion at the end of this year. Riske, now 64 years old, has been at the helm of Kion Group since April 2008, just two years after the company was sold by Linde AG to KKR.

 

Kion Group AG (Update)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 11.7bn


BUY

PT EUR 117.00 (old EUR 115.00)

(+31% potential)

 

What's it all about?

Gordon Riske, will leave the executive board of Kion Group at the end of this year. Riske, now 64 years old, has been at the helm of Kion Group since April 2008, just two years after the company was sold by Linde AG to KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) and Goldman Sachs. He will be succeeded by the current CEO of Konecranes, Rob Smith, who also held senior management positions at agricultural machinery company AGCO. Due to Smith’s excellent qualification for the job, we expect a seamless continuation of Kion’s successful performance of growth. Minor model adjustments lead to an increase in EPS by 5-8% (21-23E) allowing for a new target price of EUR 117.00 (old EUR 115.00) for Kion. We therefore confirm our BUY rating

