Mindtree Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award(TM)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.08.2021, 18:00 | 32 | 0 |
Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree's digital
transformation work for four enterprise customers from diverse industry sectors
adjudged best-in-class
Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG),
a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2021 ISG
Digital Case Study Award(TM) for its best-in-class digital transformation work
with four enterprise customers.
Mindtree was among the few companies to have four standout case studies chosen
from nearly 250 provider submissions around digital transformation initiatives
focused on improvements in customer and user experience to drive top-line
revenue growth.
The ISG Digital Case Study Awards
(https://isg-one.com/research/isg-digital-case-study-awards) evaluate the
objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through enterprise digital
transformation projects by technology and service providers worldwide.
Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of
digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the
provider's solution.
"ISG's recognition of Mindtree's digital transformation work validates our
ability to help clients reimagine their business models for the always-on,
digital-everywhere era," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of
Global Markets, Mindtree. "Businesses are increasingly looking to become agile,
innovative, and technology-driven enterprises with superior customer experiences
at the heart of everything they do. As a strategic partner, we focus on helping
them leverage digital technologies to not just transform operations and build a
connected ecosystem, but also maximize revenues and growth."
Mindtree was recognized for its work with the following customers.
- A European manufacturer of paints, and performance coatings: Mindtree created
a visualizer app for the Dutch multinational AkzoNobel to enable consumers to
"virtually" paint their walls and make quick and effective color choices.
Mindtree used augmented reality (AR) technology and wall visualization
algorithms to enable consumers to get a life-like view of various paint
styles, making the selection process flexible. The app has been released in 42
countries, and has more than 5 million users, with a user rating of 4.5 in
most of the key markets.
- A leading consumer packaged goods company: As restaurants pivoted to online
- A leading consumer packaged goods company: As restaurants pivoted to online
