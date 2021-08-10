Mindtree Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award(TM)

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree's digital

transformation work for four enterprise customers from diverse industry sectors

adjudged best-in-class



Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG),

a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2021 ISG

Digital Case Study Award(TM) for its best-in-class digital transformation work

with four enterprise customers.





Mindtree was among the few companies to have four standout case studies chosenfrom nearly 250 provider submissions around digital transformation initiativesfocused on improvements in customer and user experience to drive top-linerevenue growth.The ISG Digital Case Study Awards(https://isg-one.com/research/isg-digital-case-study-awards) evaluate theobjectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through enterprise digitaltransformation projects by technology and service providers worldwide.Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact ofdigital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of theprovider's solution."ISG's recognition of Mindtree's digital transformation work validates ourability to help clients reimagine their business models for the always-on,digital-everywhere era," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President ofGlobal Markets, Mindtree. "Businesses are increasingly looking to become agile,innovative, and technology-driven enterprises with superior customer experiencesat the heart of everything they do. As a strategic partner, we focus on helpingthem leverage digital technologies to not just transform operations and build aconnected ecosystem, but also maximize revenues and growth."Mindtree was recognized for its work with the following customers.- A European manufacturer of paints, and performance coatings: Mindtree createda visualizer app for the Dutch multinational AkzoNobel to enable consumers to"virtually" paint their walls and make quick and effective color choices.Mindtree used augmented reality (AR) technology and wall visualizationalgorithms to enable consumers to get a life-like view of various paintstyles, making the selection process flexible. The app has been released in 42countries, and has more than 5 million users, with a user rating of 4.5 inmost of the key markets.- A leading consumer packaged goods company: As restaurants pivoted to online