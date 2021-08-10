While Tautachrome has been hard at work reinventing how the world verifies and uses images and video, Matt Moneymaker has been busy running investigations in cryptozoology— the study of undiscovered animal species.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM), the developer of the ARknet Platform, today announced that Matt Moneymaker of the famous TV Show “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet partners with ARknet to grow communities utilizing the platform for citizen-science.

At a time when so much internet social media posting is being marked as misinformation, or hoaxes, Tautachrome is teaming up with Matt Moneymaker, the person famously credited with debunking the "Georgia Bigfoot Body" hoax in the summer of 2008. Matt specializes in verifying the evidence and observations collected from eyewitnesses.

This unified intention of building global maps of interactive and verified sightings is not limited only to bigfoot communities. With Matt’s influence it will reach deeply into the UFO research community. The combined number of people deeply interested in these two activities is in the millions.

For the last three and a half decades, Matt Moneymaker has devoted his career to investigating eyewitness reports and collecting evidence pointing towards the existence of bigfoots. He is the highest-profile person in the bigfoot field research community -- the one who virtually began the community in the 1980s. His networking with witnesses and other field researchers across North America led to the hit TV series “Finding Bigfoot” beginning in 2011. Among bigfoot researchers he is also famous for obtaining the “Ohio Howl” recording in 1994 – the first recording of the howl of a big male sasquatch. In 1992, Matt was the first person to make a scientific presentation about the sounds of bigfoots. The presentation occurred at Rutgers University during the annual meeting of the International Society of Cryptozoology. He was also the first person to organize large-scale expeditions in America.

Matt has worked closely with TV channels producing several documentaries and TV series on the subject. His first documentary was “Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science” on the Discovery Channel. “Mysterious Encounters” was the first TV series he produced, and also the very first series about the bigfoot subject. He brought together the cast of Finding Bigfoot for its first season in 2011. The series ran for 100 episodes and still appears in re-runs on Animal Planet.