checkAd

Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Matt Moneymaker of the TV Show “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet, partners with Tautachrome to Utilize Tautachrome’s ARknet Platform to Grow Citizen-Science Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 17:57  |  46   |   |   

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM), the developer of the ARknet Platform, today announced that Matt Moneymaker of the famous TV Show “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet partners with ARknet to grow communities utilizing the platform for citizen-science.

While Tautachrome has been hard at work reinventing how the world verifies and uses images and video, Matt Moneymaker has been busy running investigations in cryptozoology— the study of undiscovered animal species.

At a time when so much internet social media posting is being marked as misinformation, or hoaxes, Tautachrome is teaming up with Matt Moneymaker, the person famously credited with debunking the "Georgia Bigfoot Body" hoax in the summer of 2008. Matt specializes in verifying the evidence and observations collected from eyewitnesses.

This unified intention of building global maps of interactive and verified sightings is not limited only to bigfoot communities. With Matt’s influence it will reach deeply into the UFO research community. The combined number of people deeply interested in these two activities is in the millions.

For the last three and a half decades, Matt Moneymaker has devoted his career to investigating eyewitness reports and collecting evidence pointing towards the existence of bigfoots. He is the highest-profile person in the bigfoot field research community -- the one who virtually began the community in the 1980s. His networking with witnesses and other field researchers across North America led to the hit TV series “Finding Bigfoot” beginning in 2011. Among bigfoot researchers he is also famous for obtaining the “Ohio Howl” recording in 1994 – the first recording of the howl of a big male sasquatch. In 1992, Matt was the first person to make a scientific presentation about the sounds of bigfoots. The presentation occurred at Rutgers University during the annual meeting of the International Society of Cryptozoology. He was also the first person to organize large-scale expeditions in America. 

Matt has worked closely with TV channels producing several documentaries and TV series on the subject. His first documentary was “Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science” on the Discovery Channel. “Mysterious Encounters” was the first TV series he produced, and also the very first series about the bigfoot subject. He brought together the cast of Finding Bigfoot for its first season in 2011. The series ran for 100 episodes and still appears in re-runs on Animal Planet.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Matt Moneymaker of the TV Show “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet, partners with Tautachrome to Utilize Tautachrome’s ARknet Platform to Grow Citizen-Science Communities ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM), the developer of the ARknet Platform, today announced that Matt Moneymaker of the famous TV Show “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet partners with ARknet to grow …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board