checkAd

OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video Capture Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 18:00  |  24   |   |   

OpenSpace Basic is a limited version of OpenSpace's signature product offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace, the global leader in automated 360° jobsite photo documentation and AI-powered analytics, today announced the release of OpenSpace Basic to qualified builders in the U.S. OpenSpace Basic is the industry's first completely free 360° video capture solution for construction. The new product is based on the company's signature automated documentation platform and allows builders to easily create a complete, interactive digital replica of a job site. This enables more collaboration between the field and office, assists with remote site management, and helps teams avoid costly rework.

OpenSpace Logo

To use OpenSpace Basic, a builder snaps a small 360° camera to their hardhat, indicates their starting location on the floor plan in the OpenSpace app, walks the site as normal, and uploads the capture. Once uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's computer vision technology stitches images together and pins them to the correct location on the floor plan, creating a trusted, single source of truth. With OpenSpace Basic, builders can record their site's progress in 360° each week for free.

Using OpenSpace Basic, builders can improve processes like stakeholder coordination, progress updates, and pay applications, at no cost. Through OpenSpace Basic, builders of all sizes can take advantage of the latest in construction technology. For those who want to adopt the technology at a greater scale, the transition to paid products like OpenSpace Project or OpenSpace Enterprise is simple.

For Dante DeFazio, Renovations Project Manager at Virginia Tech Facilities, the benefit of having video capture is clear. "When I take photos with a camera, I concentrate on taking the photos that I think I need in the future. I don't want to take thousands of photos of things that I may not need. With OpenSpace, I capture everything that I need—plus everything that I didn't know I needed—and it takes much less time."

DeFazio recently changed jobs and was able to use the free version of OpenSpace on a trial basis to speed up adoption with the rest of the team. "I was able to educate my coworkers about it so they could see the benefits of using it before committing to a paid contract. I'm excited that the free version will now have video capture."

OpenSpace Basic customers will also have access to unlimited Field Notes, allowing builders to snap images of punch list items or RFIs, add in relevant notes, and then automatically attach the information to the correct position in the digital replica and floor plan.

"Over the past year, we've heard from builders that they wanted to have more access to the automated convenience of our standard video site capture product, which inspired us to create OpenSpace Basic," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace.

For more information about OpenSpace Basic, you can visit the main product page here, or visit openspace.ai.

About OpenSpace
Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and objectivity to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360° cameras, computer vision and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud and track progress. To date, our customers have used our platform to capture more than four billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over fifty countries.  

Contact:
openspace@bulleitgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334408/openspace_blue_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video Capture Tool OpenSpace Basic is a limited version of OpenSpace's signature product offering SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - OpenSpace, the global leader in automated 360° jobsite photo documentation and AI-powered analytics, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Nouscom highlights innovative science behind VENUS, its novel algorithm for identifying and ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
OPPO Unveils Next-Generation Under-Screen Camera Technology, Delivering an Immersive Full-Screen ...
Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market Revenue Was ~$300 Million in 2020, North America was The ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...