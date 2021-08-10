checkAd

Ipsen Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

 

Date

 

 

Total number of shares
composing the share
capital

 

Total number of voting rights (1)

31 July 2021

83,814,526

 

Gross total* of voting rights: 132,153,164

 

 

Net total** of voting rights: 131,065,120

 

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

*Gross Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross Total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

**Net Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights

