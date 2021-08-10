checkAd

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 18:00  |  19   |   |   

Umicore - Disposal of own shares


Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 19/07/2021 – 6/08/2021:

Date and time of disposal

  		Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€)
21/07/2021 10:09 ISOP 2017 250 25.500
21/07/2021 10:14 ISOP 2017 250 25.500
21/07/2021 11:41 ISOP 2018 2,000 40.900
21/07/2021 15:50 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900
22/07/2021 9:00 ISOP 2016 1,250 16.632
22/07/2021 9:00 ISOP 2016 500 16.632
22/07/2021 10:22 ISOP 2017 250 25.500
22/07/2021 12:10 ISOP 2017 250 25.500
22/07/2021 13:11 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
23/07/2021 9:00 ISOP 2015 250 19.502
23/07/2021 10:29 ISOP 2015 5,000 18.900
23/07/2021 15:06 ISOP 2015 1,500 17.289
26/07/2021 9:24 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900
26/07/2021 14:00 ISOP 2016 375 16.632
27/07/2021 12:55 ISOP 2015 500 17.289
2/08/2021 10:23 ISOP 2017 35,000 25.500
2/08/2021 11:57 ISOP 2018 5,000 40.900
2/08/2021 15:26 ISOP 2015 7,000 17.289
2/08/2021 15:42 ISOP 2017 7,000 25.500
2/08/2021 15:46 ISOP 2018 9,000 40.900
3/08/2021 11:20 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
3/08/2021 11:20 ISOP 2017 7,000 25.500
3/08/2021 11:20 ISOP 2016 3,500 16.632
4/08/2021 0:00 ISOP 2015 375 19.502
4/08/2021 15:27 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900
5/08/2021 10:30 ISOP 2018 35,000 40.900
5/08/2021 13:19 ISOP 2016 9,000 16.632
5/08/2021 15:13 ISOP 2018 3,000 40.900
5/08/2021 15:14 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
5/08/2021 16:08 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
5/08/2021 16:11 ISOP 2017 150,000 25.500
6/08/2021 9:00 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
6/08/2021 9:04 ISOP 2016 5,000 16.632
6/08/2021 9:04 ISOP 2016 1,500 16.632
6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900
6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2015 3,000 17.289
6/08/2021 17:08 ISOP 2017 500 25.500
6/08/2021 9:04 ISOP 2016 1,500 16.632
6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2018 1,000 40.900
6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
6/08/2021 9:05 ISOP 2015 3,000 17.289
6/08/2021 17:08 ISOP 2017 500 25.500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene  +32 2 227 7221                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe      +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck   +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Umicore - Disposal of own shares Umicore - Disposal of own shares Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public. In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Akropolis Group is expanding: It is buying shopping centre Alfa in Riga, Latvia
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board