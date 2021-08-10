Brunswick Corporation Announces Reference Yield and Total Consideration for its Any and All Tender Offers

METTAWA, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) (“ Brunswick ”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced tender offers (the “ Tender Offers ”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.375% Debentures due 2023 (the “ 7.375% Debentures ”) and 7.125% Notes due 2027 (the “ 7.125% Notes ” and, together with the 7.375% Debentures, the “ Securities ”).

Title of Security Security Identifiers Principal Amount Outstanding Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page(1) Reference Yield Fixed Spread (basis points) Total Consideration(2)(3) 7.375% Debentures due 2023 CUSIP : 117043AE9



ISIN : US117043AE96 $ 103,071,000 0.125% UST due 07/31/2023 FIT 1



0.226 % 35 bps $ 1,138.73 7.125% Notes due 2027 CUSIP : 117043AG4



ISIN : US117043AG45 $ 163,265,000 0.625% UST due 07/31/2026 0.805 % 85 bps $ 1,309.83

(1) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager named below quoted the bid side prices of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security. In the above table, “UST” denotes a U.S. Treasury Security.

(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

(3) The Total Consideration is based on the fixed spread for the Securities over the Reference Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) as of 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, August 10, 2021. The Total Consideration does not include Accrued Interest (as defined below), which will be paid on Securities accepted for purchase.

The Tender Offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated August 4, 2021, and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (as amended or supplemented, the “ Tender Offer Documents ”). Brunswick refers investors to the Tender Offer Documents for the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers.