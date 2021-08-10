checkAd

Amkor Empowers RF Front-End Cellular Innovations with Advanced SiP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services, is advancing the evolution of 5G RF module design, characterization and packaging technology.

With the introduction of 5G, cellular frequency bands have increased considerably, requiring innovative solutions for the packaging of RF front-end modules for smartphones and other 5G-enabled devices. Amkor’s double-sided, molded ball grid array (DSMBGA) is a prime example of such solutions. Expanding on years of experience in delivering world-class, advanced System in Package (SiP) technology, Amkor was the first OSAT to offer DSMBGA and continues to pave the way for further breakthroughs.

“With our DSMBGA platform, we’ve established a preferred advanced packaging solution for this domain,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor President and Chief Executive Officer. “Applying leading-edge design rules for 3D component placement and double-sided molding—together with conformal and compartmental shielding and in-line RF testing—delivers best-in-class integration levels in a small form factor in a high yield manufacturing process.”

The advanced packaging market for 5G RF FEM is projected to reach US $2.3 billion by 2026, representing a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) according to Yole Développement (Yole), SA, an industry consulting firm1.

“There has been a change in frequencies with the arrival of 5G, adding frequency bands above 3 GHz in FR1, and mmWave in FR2,” according to Antoine Bonnabel, Technology & Market Analyst, RF Devices and Technology at Yole. “This and the system-level trend have had a profound impact on both the number of components, and the technology platforms on which they are built.”2

This growing number of new frequencies, combined with the variety of multiplexing methods, significantly increases the complexity of the RF front end. Integration using SiP allows customers to design, tune and test RF sub-systems, allowing for a reduction in design iterations and an accelerated time-to-market.

Amkor’s double-sided packaging technology has vastly increased the level of integration for RF front-end modules used in smartphones and other mobile devices. Common RF front-end modules consist of an LNA (low noise amplifier), power amp, an RF switch, RF filters and duplexers.

Amkor’s advanced SiP design rules and innovative DSMBGA technology enable the integration of additional components—such as antenna tuners and passive components—where device motherboard real estate is at a premium. This creates the most advanced and compact RF front-end module on the market today.

