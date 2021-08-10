checkAd

Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms

Astor Investment Management LLC (“Astor”) is pleased to announce that its Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I (GBLMX) and Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class A (ASTMX) are now available on LPL Financial platforms for investment by the firms more than 20,000 financial advisors. FA’s at LPL now have access to the award-winning GBLMX on the Model Wealth Portfolio (MWP) Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Strategic Wealth Management (SWM) platforms, while ASTMX is available on LPL’s SWM and brokerage platforms.

This year GBLMX won Refinitiv Lipper Awards in the Alternative Multi-Strategy Funds category as the best fund over the past 3 and 5 years out of 39 and 31 funds, respectively. This is the second consecutive annual award for the Astor Macro Alternative Fund as the best fund over the past 3 years in the category. Astor Investment Management also received a Refinitiv Lipper Award as the best small company fund family in the “mixed assets” asset class group in the United States Group Awards category for the 2020 awards.

“Astor is excited to further our 10+ year relationship with LPL. LPL Financial is so deeply respected in the financial investment community and we’re incredibly proud to have our Astor Macro Alternative Fund now accessible to their roster of financial advisors,” said Rob Stein, Founder and CEO of Astor Investment Management. “Our team has worked diligently over the past 6 years to build GBLMX into a successful and viable alternative investment strategy.”

The Astor Macro Alternative Fund (GBLMX) pursues what hedge funds attempt to deliver to portfolios, with the lower cost, greater transparency and daily liquidity of a mutual fund. GBLMX employs multiple robust, systematic strategies across diverse asset classes that are often beyond individual investors’ reach. The fund seeks to provide positive returns over a market cycle regardless of market conditions or general market direction.

GBLMX is a Morningstar 5-star rated fund that has seen 8-fold growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM) since June of 2020. LPL Financial joins Cetera Financial Group, Advisor Group, Cambridge Financial Services in adding the Astor Macro Alternative Fund to its investment platforms in 2021.

ABOUT ASTOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

Astor is a registered investment adviser headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York. Advising more than $2B in assets, Astor employs data-driven strategies catering to varying risk tolerances and portfolio objectives. The company uses a fundamentally driven research model that includes the proprietary Astor Economic Index (AEI) to make its investment allocation decisions. Our investment philosophy is based upon the belief that diligent analysis of economic data can provide valuable signals for longer-term financial market allocations. For more information on Astor Investment Management or the AEI visit http://www.astorim.com

