Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $1,735,000 or $0.41 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $3,049,000 or $0.72 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today second quarter net income of $1,735,000 or $0.41 per share compared to $1,264,000 or $0.30 per share for the same quarter in 2020. The increase in quarterly net income compared to 2020 of $471,000 was primarily attributable to an increase in total non-interest income of $266,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $250,000, an increase in total interest and dividend income of $232,000, and a decrease in interest expense of $76,000, partially offset by an increase in total non-interest expense of $181,000, and an increase in income tax expense of $172,000 compared to the same period in 2020.



Year to date net income as of June 30, 2021 was $3,049,000 or $0.72 per share compared to $2,310,000 or $0.55 per share for the same period in 2020. The increase in year-to-date net income compared to 2020 of $739,000 was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized gains on securities of $617,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $500,000, a decrease in interest expense of $147,000, and an increase in fee income of $185,000, partially offset by a decrease in total interest and dividend income of $304,000, an increase in income tax expense of $243,000, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $129,000 compared to the same period in 2020.