Citrine Global Subsidiary Enters into Manufacturing Agreement for the Green Botanicals Product Line

Cannovation Center developed the Green Botanicals product line, which includes dozens of unique herbal formulas and is planning to run clinical trials on some of them.

Tel Aviv, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global, Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., has entered into a manufacturing agreement with iBOT Israel-Botanicals Ltd. for Cannovation Center’s new product line of herbal products and supplements under the brand name of "Green Botanicals".

Cannovation Center is targeting to distribute the Green Botanicals product line mainly through pharmacies and distribution channels of the medical cannabis industry.

iBOT develops and manufactures botanical formulas and nutritional supplements for custom & contract manufacturing for leading companies. iBOT’s manufacturing facility is approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health and is GMP-certified, ISO9001-certified and HACCP certified by IQC.

Ms. Ora Elharar Soffer, Citrine Global’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer stated: “We are excited to launch the Green product line starting with the Green Botanicals family".

About the Green Product Families

The Green Product lines includes:



Green Botanicals Family: dozens of herbal formulas and supplements.

Green Medical Cannabis Family: premium cannabis inflorescences and oils.

Green CBD & Hemp Family: cannabis-infused dermo-cosmetic products, health beverages, and more.



* All products are pending and dependent on receiving regulatory approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health & compliance with the relevant regulations in each territory.

About Citrine Global Corp.

Citrine Global Corp. is a U.S. publicly traded company on OTCQB (symbol: CTGL) and has applied for an up listing to Nasdaq.

The company's main business activity is comprised of developing and acquiring technologies, solutions, and products for the rapidly growing botanical and medical cannabis industries.

Our Vision: To become a leading global company for wellness & pharma technology solutions in the botanical and medical cannabis industries and to improve people’s health and quality of life worldwide

Our 5-Element Strategy: We created a 5-element strategy to realize our vision to become a leading global company.

1. The 1st Element: Israeli Technology & Innovation for the Botanical & Medical Cannabis Industries

Citrine Global’s business activity is comprised of developing Israeli technologies and solutions. Israel is well positioned as a leader in the medical cannabis industry and we put special focus on Israeli technologies as a leading source of innovation for global markets.