CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Bubblr Appoints Noted Tech Leader Rik Willard to Executive Team, Board of Directors

via NewMedia Wire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced it has appointed Rik Willard to its executive team in the position of Head of Strategy. Leveraging his deep international technology leadership experience, Mr. Willard will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

This strategic addition reflects the next stage of Bubblr’s overall strategy to appoint the best US-based C-Suite candidates to the executive team in the next six months.

Bubblr began as a UK based technology start-up organization in 2016. It is now a US- listed entity (Bubblr, Inc.) listed with ambitions to become fully listed on Nasdaq within eighteen months. As part of this objective, Bubblr plans to become a predominantly US organization with US C-Suite executives and the bulk of its operations based in the US. Mr. Willard’s appointment is a key step of this transition.

The current leadership team now consists of two US based members: Rik Willard and Matt Loeb, the Executive Chairman. Steve Saunders, Bubblr’s CEO, is based in Ontario, Canada, while Steve Morris, Bubblr’s Chief Technology Officer, is based in the UK.

Rik Willard is a global technology specialist and is recognised for his expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain and ethical tech. Rik was recently appointed as head of the Americas for the World Ethical Data Foundation (WEDF). WEDF is a global non-profit organisation that examines the opportunities and problems arising from the development of technologies that are opening unprecedented possibilities for knowledge and influence. Rik is also a member of WEDF’s advisory board. Rik has been an active Adviser to the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, and a Mentor at Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science. Rik has been a featured speaker at some of the world’s most prestigious technology events, including engagements at Davos 2018, The World Web Forum (Zurich), Harvard Business School, the Stern School of Business, and the Dow Jones Speakers Series. He has appeared as a digital and blockchain expert on CNN, CNBC, Cheddar TV, and was a featured writer for CNN International and a featured interviewee in the award-winning documentary "The Blockchain And Us"