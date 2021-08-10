checkAd

Medexus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 19:00  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO, ON and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 11:30 am EST. Ken …

TORONTO, ON and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 11:30 am EST. Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, are hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42299

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Medexus Pharmaceuticals, and to watch Medexus' presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda.

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B - a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

About SNN Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659162/Medexus-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-a ...

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021 TORONTO, ON and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 11:30 am EST. Ken …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
27th Universal Postal Union Congress: A Strategic and Economic Opportunity for the 192 Member ...
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...