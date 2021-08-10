Medexus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

TORONTO, ON and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 11:30 am EST. Ken …

TORONTO, ON and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 11:30 am EST. Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, are hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42299

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Medexus Pharmaceuticals, and to watch Medexus' presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda.

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B - a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

About SNN Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. via SNN Network

View source version on accesswire.com: