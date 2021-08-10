Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 10.08.2021, 19:00 | 29 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 19:00 | CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global remote learning market report. The remote learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.62% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The increase in customized learning courses, growth in online microlearning, and preferences for international certifications are expected to stimulate remote learning market. Instructor-led learning mode held a dominant share of over 62% in 2020, where expected CAGR is around 13% during the forecast period. Incremental revenue of over USD 48 billion is expected in the K-12 end user segment, owing to the personalized and quality education being offered. APAC and Europe together contributed 52% to the market share for asynchronous learning in 2020. The remote learning market in the UK is expected to surpass $9 billion by 2026 with providers such as University College London, University of Edinburgh , University of Manchester , and others. The rising infrastructural development and demand among K-12, higher education students are the primary driving factors for the remote learning market in Brazil . Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by learning mode, platform, learning type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 24 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/remote-learning-market-size Remote Learning Market – Segmentation Self-paced learning helps in improving knowledge retention and memory. The self-paced segment is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 32.61 billion from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous.

In 2020, the K-12 segment accounted for 48.65% in the global remote learning market share. Remote learning, which was earlier trending in higher education, is gaining traction in K-12 students. Following the success of remote learning in the US, remote learning is gaining popularity in Europe and APAC region.

The increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for app-based remote learning. App-based remote learning is a lifesaver as they allow kids to utilize their time effectively. These are some vendors like Lynda, Coursera, upGrad, and Byju's who allow choosing specific subjects on their mobile applications as per the students' interest. Remote Learning Market by Learning Mode





