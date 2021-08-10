checkAd

Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 19:00  |  29   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global remote learning market report.

Arizton Logo

The remote learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.62% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The increase in customized learning courses, growth in online microlearning, and preferences for international certifications are expected to stimulate remote learning market.
  2. Instructor-led learning mode held a dominant share of over 62% in 2020, where expected CAGR is around 13% during the forecast period.
  3. Incremental revenue of over USD 48 billion is expected in the K-12 end user segment, owing to the personalized and quality education being offered.
  4. APAC and Europe together contributed 52% to the market share for asynchronous learning in 2020.
  5. The remote learning market in the UK is expected to surpass $9 billion by 2026 with providers such as University College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Manchester, and others.
  6. The rising infrastructural development and demand among K-12, higher education students are the primary driving factors for the remote learning market in Brazil.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by learning mode, platform, learning type, end-user, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/remote-learning-market-size 

Remote Learning Market – Segmentation

  • Self-paced learning helps in improving knowledge retention and memory. The self-paced segment is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 32.61 billion from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous.
  • In 2020, the K-12 segment accounted for 48.65% in the global remote learning market share. Remote learning, which was earlier trending in higher education, is gaining traction in K-12 students. Following the success of remote learning in the US, remote learning is gaining popularity in Europe and APAC region.
  • The increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for app-based remote learning. App-based remote learning is a lifesaver as they allow kids to utilize their time effectively. These are some vendors like Lynda, Coursera, upGrad, and Byju's who allow choosing specific subjects on their mobile applications as per the students' interest.

Remote Learning Market by Learning Mode

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global remote learning market report. The remote learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.62% during the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Acteev to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo
Frosted Cake is Launching their Revolutionary Deflationary Token for the Masses
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nouscom highlights innovative science behind VENUS, its novel algorithm for identifying and ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...