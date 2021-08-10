checkAd

EQS-News Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 19:02  |  28   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight

10.08.2021 / 19:02
  • Meyer Burger rejects all allegations made by the recently founded "Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein (SASV)" ("Swiss Investor Protection Association"). 
  • Meyer Burger conducted its Annual General Meeting in compliance with legal requirements and applicable corporate governance rules.
  • The allegation of unequal treatment of shareholders in the context of the private placement of new shares and a convertible bond is incorrect.
  • Meyer Burger Board of Directors member Mark Kerekes neither holds an interest in Meyer Burger shareholder Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC nor exercises any influence over its management decisions.
  • Meyer Burger has reported its shareholding in Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV) correctly.

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBTN) is currently facing allegations by the "Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein (SASV)" ("Swiss Investor Protection Association"), which was founded on 19 July 2021. 

Contrary to the allegation of the association, the 21st Annual General Meeting of Meyer Burger on 4 May 2021 was held in compliance with applicable legal provisions and corporate governance rules. All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were published as an ad hoc press release on the same day and the notary's minutes were published on Meyer Burger's website on 16 June 2021. All questions and answers, which were sent to the Company immediately before the Annual General Meeting, are reproduced verbatim in the appendix to the minutes of the Annual General Meeting. The latter was published on the Company's website on 09 July 2021. No statutory deadline applied to the publication of the minutes.

The allegation of unequal treatment of shareholders in the context of the recent private placement of new shares and a convertible bond is false. In particular, no preferential treatment of the shareholder Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC took place. On July 12, 2021, Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC announced changes in its shareholding in Meyer Burger and stated that it had not been invited to participate in the recent placement of Meyer Burger shares nor the convertible bond. 

Seite 1 von 3
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sonne für alle
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight EQS Group-News: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight 10.08.2021 / 19:02 Meyer Burger rejects all allegations made by the recently founded "Schweizerischer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen als Folge der ...
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE mit bestem operativen Quartalsergebnis seit dem Börsengang im Jahr 2006
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 1,940,000 treasury shares and public share buyback offer ...
DGAP-News: SNP SE steigert Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE entwickelt im LogPark Leipzig ein Verteilzentrum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Adjustment of revenues and earnings guidance due to revenue shifts as a result of general ...
DGAP-News: Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF
Photon Energy nimmt PV Anlagen mit 14,6 MWp in Australien in Betrieb
Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: CytoTools AG: Wilhelm K. T. Zours meldet erstmals Aktienbestand nach § 20 AktG
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:02 UhrDGAP-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19:02 UhrEQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Anzeige: Triumph Gold, Steinhoff, Meyer Burger – Pennystock-Power fürs Depot!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
29.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt dazugehöriges geistiges Eigentum (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
29.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires related intellectual property
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
29.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt dazugehöriges geistiges Eigentum
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
PLX AI | Analysen