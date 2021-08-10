Meyer Burger rejects allegations and sets the record straight

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBTN) is currently facing allegations by the "Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein (SASV)" ("Swiss Investor Protection Association"), which was founded on 19 July 2021.



Contrary to the allegation of the association, the 21st Annual General Meeting of Meyer Burger on 4 May 2021 was held in compliance with applicable legal provisions and corporate governance rules. All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were published as an ad hoc press release on the same day and the notary's minutes were published on Meyer Burger's website on 16 June 2021. All questions and answers, which were sent to the Company immediately before the Annual General Meeting, are reproduced verbatim in the appendix to the minutes of the Annual General Meeting. The latter was published on the Company's website on 09 July 2021. No statutory deadline applied to the publication of the minutes.



The allegation of unequal treatment of shareholders in the context of the recent private placement of new shares and a convertible bond is false. In particular, no preferential treatment of the shareholder Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC took place. On July 12, 2021, Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC announced changes in its shareholding in Meyer Burger and stated that it had not been invited to participate in the recent placement of Meyer Burger shares nor the convertible bond.

