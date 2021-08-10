checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.08.2021, 19:16  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend
KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

10-Aug-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

Fulda, 10 August 2021 - Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be convened for 30 September 2021, the payment of an increased dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of 1.75 euros per no-par value entitled to dividend (dividend proposal so far: 0.75 euros). Subject to the resolution of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 13,593,235.25 euros would be distributed to the shareholders. In the previous year, the Company did not distribute a dividend due to the uncertainties related to the COVID 19 pandemic.

With the new proposal for the dividend, the shareholders shall essentially participate in the good current business and earnings development as well as the proceeds from the sale of it-novum GmbH.

The publication of the first half-year results will take place on 24 September 2021 as planned.

The Executive Board

Notifying Person und Investor Relations

Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
kai.knitter@kap.de
+49 (0) 661 103 327


 

10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225403

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1225403  10-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225403&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetKAP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020 10-Aug-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen als Folge der ...
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE mit bestem operativen Quartalsergebnis seit dem Börsengang im Jahr 2006
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE develops a distribution centre for Amazon at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 1,940,000 treasury shares and public share buyback offer ...
DGAP-News: SNP SE steigert Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE entwickelt im LogPark Leipzig ein Verteilzentrum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Endor AG: Adjustment of revenues and earnings guidance due to revenue shifts as a result of general ...
DGAP-News: Corestate acquires new construction project 'Augsburg Offices' for closed-end public AIF
Photon Energy nimmt PV Anlagen mit 14,6 MWp in Australien in Betrieb
Titel
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: CytoTools AG: Wilhelm K. T. Zours meldet erstmals Aktienbestand nach § 20 AktG
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:16 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen erhöhte Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 vor (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19:16 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen erhöhte Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 vor
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs