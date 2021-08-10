Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 10, 2021 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented at the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed: