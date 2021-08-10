checkAd

DGAP-DD AUTO1 Group SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2021 / 19:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: P.A.C alpha GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Cromme
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 500,000 shares by the reporting party to a bank as part of a refinancing at the PAC Group.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


