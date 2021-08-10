Zimtu Capital Announces Contract with Arctic Star Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Arctic Star Exploration Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Arctic Star Exploration Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $12,500 per month for a period of 12 months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract. ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.