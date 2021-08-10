checkAd

EssilorLuxottica Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of July 31, 2021

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of July 31, 2021

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (August 10, 2021 - 8:00 pm) - As of July 31, 2021, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

  July 31, 2021
Shares outstanding           441,765,5621
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 440,563,084
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 441,765,562

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters as well as – since 1 July 2021 via a 76.72% interest – GrandVision network are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations                                Head of Corporate Communications
Giorgio Iannella                                                Marco Catalani
e-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com                                e-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

1 Including 18,392 shares delivered but not yet registered as of July 31, 2021.
2 EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications or by clicking here.

