Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

10 August 2021

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 02 August 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 127.0 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 3.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The final and special dividend will be paid on 13 August 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 9 July 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295



