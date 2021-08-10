checkAd

heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 20:30  |  47   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Aimee Matlock has been appointed to serve as the Director of Sales and Marketing for heliosDX.Mrs. …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Aimee Matlock has been appointed to serve as the Director of Sales and Marketing for heliosDX.

Foto: Accesswire

Mrs. Aimee Matlock joins heliosDX with 19 years of successful sales and marketing experience. The last nine years were spent with EMSI, one of the United States largest Electrical Stimulation companies. She has gained extensive knowledge in the healthcare sector focused on selling Electrical Stimulation, Orthopedic Bracing and Garments. She has demonstrated an ability to cultivate and develop relationships with many different call points within Orthopedics, Primary Care, and Pain Management to name a few. She closes her tenure with EMSI fresh off of a 2020 Sales trip and a President's Club Award for sales achievement for the 5th time in nine years with EMSI. Mrs. Matlock currently resides in Orange Park, Florida and will work out of the newly opened executive offices for heliosDX. Mrs. Matlock has demonstrated the sales knowledge, sales performance, and marketing background we believe is necessary to be successful in the Diagnostics sector. She is also tasked with launching our national sales campaign utilizing Verb interactive technology, coupled with six months of national commercial spots on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and Newsmax.

Mrs. Matlock takes on the role of National Director of Sales and Marketing with an official start date of August 2, 2021. She will also be tasked with expanding our virtual sales platform and will look to add key individuals to her team in the near future. As heliosDX continues its march towards national prominence, finding talented individuals who have already demonstrated a high level of success in the healthcare space is paramount. We believe Mrs. Matlock will not only succeed within the Diagnostic sector, but will thrive and deliver the same award-worthy sales results she has achieved in the past.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Seite 1 von 2
RushNet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Aimee Matlock has been appointed to serve as the Director of Sales and Marketing for heliosDX.Mrs. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Retirement of Board Member Franklin Crail
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, KRON, RNN...
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21heliosDX Announces First Board Member upon Split-Off of RushNet, Inc and RushNet Share Conversion
Accesswire | Analysen