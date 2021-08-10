heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Aimee Matlock has been appointed to serve as the Director of Sales and Marketing for heliosDX.Mrs. …

Mrs. Aimee Matlock joins heliosDX with 19 years of successful sales and marketing experience. The last nine years were spent with EMSI, one of the United States largest Electrical Stimulation companies. She has gained extensive knowledge in the healthcare sector focused on selling Electrical Stimulation, Orthopedic Bracing and Garments. She has demonstrated an ability to cultivate and develop relationships with many different call points within Orthopedics, Primary Care, and Pain Management to name a few. She closes her tenure with EMSI fresh off of a 2020 Sales trip and a President's Club Award for sales achievement for the 5th time in nine years with EMSI. Mrs. Matlock currently resides in Orange Park, Florida and will work out of the newly opened executive offices for heliosDX. Mrs. Matlock has demonstrated the sales knowledge, sales performance, and marketing background we believe is necessary to be successful in the Diagnostics sector. She is also tasked with launching our national sales campaign utilizing Verb interactive technology, coupled with six months of national commercial spots on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and Newsmax.

Mrs. Matlock takes on the role of National Director of Sales and Marketing with an official start date of August 2, 2021. She will also be tasked with expanding our virtual sales platform and will look to add key individuals to her team in the near future. As heliosDX continues its march towards national prominence, finding talented individuals who have already demonstrated a high level of success in the healthcare space is paramount. We believe Mrs. Matlock will not only succeed within the Diagnostic sector, but will thrive and deliver the same award-worthy sales results she has achieved in the past.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.