MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for Treating Neuroinflammatory and Neurodegenerative Diseases

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,085,047 titled “Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for the Treatment of Substance Addiction and Other Disorders.”

The patent protects the Company’s drug candidate Supera-CBD, a synthetic cannabidiol derivative that targets cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. It also protects pharmaceutical compositions containing the Supera-CBD compound. Supera-CBD is being developed to address anxiety, chronic pain, addiction, and seizures, and is on a path toward human clinical trials as a therapy for epilepsy, followed by chronic pain.

“Supera-CBD has the potential to address the significant unmet need for medications to treat stimulant addictions, specifically cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids, which currently have no approved treatment,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “This first patent for Supera-CBD will support our discovery efforts as we move forward with this platform as a major focus for our Company. It also diversifies and strengthens our growing intellectual property position, which already contains 11 granted patents for our MYMD-1 drug platform.”

Supera-CBD is a non-toxic, synthetic, preclinical cannabidiol derivative that has been shown in in vitro studies to be approximately 7-8x more effective than plant-derived CBD in inhibiting MAO-A and MAO-B enzymes, and more than 3x more effective than plant-derived CBD in inhibiting CB2. These superior efficacies enhance Supera-CBD’s therapeutic potential to treat pain, inflammation, and neurodegeneration, as well as substance addiction.

“Supera-CBD shows great promise that it can provide all the benefits of plant-based CBD, at a stronger and more efficient level,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer for MyMD. “We are eager to see this drug move forward to help the many who have long-awaited the relief that we believe it can provide. By addressing an unmet need for pharmaceutical cannabinoids, Supera-CBD is positioned to become a prescription drug alternative to unregulated CBD.”

