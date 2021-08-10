checkAd

Northern Trust Asset Management recognized by InvestmentNews as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Winner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 20:31  |  27   |   |   

InvestmentNews has recognized Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award winner.

NTAM president Shundrawn Thomas was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and, for the third time in the four years since the awards were introduced, NTAM was named a Diversity Champion.

The awards aim to tell the stories of individuals and firms that have used their successes, leadership skills, and willingness to implement and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the financial advisory industry.

“My career path has been the result of both grit and grace with grace often realized by way of access to opportunity,” said Thomas. “It is therefore a duty and privilege to champion diversity, equity and inclusion within our industry.”

“Northern Trust has an unwavering belief that diversity, equity and inclusion are inextricably linked to our core values as a company,” said Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady. “We are immensely proud of the work that Shundrawn and all of NTAM have done in advancing DE&I both within and outside of Northern Trust, and we commend InvestmentNews for shining a light on their initiatives and those of the other award winners. As a company, an industry and a society, we are all better as a result of these efforts.”

“Our 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards are intended to highlight DEI in financial advice and, more importantly, promote the proliferation of equal opportunity for everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and physical limitations,” said Liz Skinner, special projects editor of InvestmentNews. “Shundrawn’s leadership and skillful approach to addressing inequalities help make him a stand-out role model and inspiration for the next generation, and a highly deserving recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award.”

NTAM was recognized for its ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry. “The initiatives highlighted by the honored firms serve as examples of what businesses within the financial advice industry should be striving for when it comes to creating a diverse and inclusive culture,” said Skinner.

Award recipients are highlighted in the Aug. 9 issue of InvestmentNews and online at dandiIN.com.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets as of June 30, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Seite 1 von 2
Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Asset Management recognized by InvestmentNews as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Winner InvestmentNews has recognized Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award winner. NTAM president Shundrawn Thomas was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and, for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Northern Trust Universe Data: Reopening and Vaccination Progress Drives Strong Returns for U.S. Plan Sponsors in Q2 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Northern Trust Survey: 98% of Managers Seek to Incorporate Data Science to Optimize Investment Performance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Northern Trust Pension Universe Data: Rising Equity Markets Lift Canadian Pension Plan Q2 Returns
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Northern Trust Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Northern Trust Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten