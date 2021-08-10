Northern Trust Asset Management recognized by InvestmentNews as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Winner

NTAM president Shundrawn Thomas was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and, for the third time in the four years since the awards were introduced, NTAM was named a Diversity Champion.

The awards aim to tell the stories of individuals and firms that have used their successes, leadership skills, and willingness to implement and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the financial advisory industry.

“My career path has been the result of both grit and grace with grace often realized by way of access to opportunity,” said Thomas. “It is therefore a duty and privilege to champion diversity, equity and inclusion within our industry.”

“Northern Trust has an unwavering belief that diversity, equity and inclusion are inextricably linked to our core values as a company,” said Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady. “We are immensely proud of the work that Shundrawn and all of NTAM have done in advancing DE&I both within and outside of Northern Trust, and we commend InvestmentNews for shining a light on their initiatives and those of the other award winners. As a company, an industry and a society, we are all better as a result of these efforts.”

“Our 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards are intended to highlight DEI in financial advice and, more importantly, promote the proliferation of equal opportunity for everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and physical limitations,” said Liz Skinner, special projects editor of InvestmentNews. “Shundrawn’s leadership and skillful approach to addressing inequalities help make him a stand-out role model and inspiration for the next generation, and a highly deserving recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award.”

NTAM was recognized for its ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry. “The initiatives highlighted by the honored firms serve as examples of what businesses within the financial advice industry should be striving for when it comes to creating a diverse and inclusive culture,” said Skinner.

Award recipients are highlighted in the Aug. 9 issue of InvestmentNews and online at dandiIN.com.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets as of June 30, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.