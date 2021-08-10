checkAd

PyroGenesis to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:30am ET.

P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021
Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42270

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with PyroGenesis, and to watch PyroGenesis’ presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: https://conference.snn.network/agenda

 About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

PyroGenesis to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

