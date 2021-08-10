checkAd

Agenda Announced for the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 20:37  |   |   |   

The virtual conference explores the latest research and innovations in treating CLL, in both live and on-demand formats 

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), professionally organized by Bio Ascend, will occur virtually, 17-20 September 2021. The conference will feature 41 experts in the field of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common type of adult leukemia. Presentations will be available on-demand starting 9 September; experts will share presentation highlights and participate in debates and Q&A sessions during live virtual sessions over the course of the conference. The keynote presentation – Advances in CLL: Is it Time to Talk Cure – will be delivered by Professor Michael Hallek, MD, PhD, on 20 September.

This biennial international conference will focus on these main themes: pathogenesis of CLL, approach considerations and treatment options, and rationally designed therapies on the horizon. Topics include disease evolution, frontline therapies, clinical trials and immunotherapy, and real-world data on patient experiences. The full agenda can be found here.

"While the conference will be virtual this year, we nonetheless look forward to thought-provoking discussions and information on the newest research and developments related to the treatment of patients with CLL," said conference chair said Tadeusz Robak, MD PhD.

The keynote presenter, Professor. Hallek, is director of the Center of Integrated Oncology, the joint comprehensive cancer center of the University of Cologne and the University of Bonn, and professor of medicine, director and chair of the department of internal medicine at the University of Cologne. In addition to delivering the keynote, he will lead the session on Looking to the Future of CLL and iwCLL, with Professor Peter Hillmen, MB, ChB, PhD, professor at the University of Leeds.

Professor Hillmen also chairs the session on Prognostication and Prediction in the Era of Novel Drugs, and co-chairs the session on Real-World Data and Patient Experiences, with Dr. John Seymour, MD; Professor Hillmen will also participate in panel and roundtable discussions.

Also open for registration is the Young Investigators Meeting (YIM), which gives graduate or medical school students working toward a career in hematology or oncology research the opportunity to network and learn about advancements and research in the field of CLL. Please note that YIM will now take place on 13 September and is open to physicians or scientists presently in a residency, fellowship, or doctoral training program, or who have been in such a program in the last ten years.

Registration for both the full conference and YIM can be completed here.

About Bio Ascend:  Bio Ascend is an independent medical education company committed to supporting health care providers in their efforts to translate innovative science into clinical practice. The Bio Ascend team has deep oncology and hematology expertise with a proven ability to distill complex scientific ideas into their essential components as well as extensive experience in planning, executing, and assessing meaningful education for clinicians.

About iwCLL
 The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art and emerging concepts – from laboratory-based research to the clinic – in the pathobiology and treatment of these blood cancers. The biennial meeting is intended to provide a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration among international leaders and scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders in one location for four days every other year.

 




