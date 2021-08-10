checkAd

HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 20:38  |  37   |   |   

Ranked Among the Highest Purchase Volumes
For U.S. Visa and Mastercard Commercial Card Issuers

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, continues to display consistent strength in the payments space. Nilson Report ranked HTLF among the top U.S. commercial credit card issuers for the sixth year in a row.

In 2020, HTLF’s commercial credit card program ranked among the top 40 purchasing card programs with over $548 million in purchase volume, a 21 percent increase from the previous year and the fourth highest purchasing card growth overall.

The Nilson Report ranking reflects HTLF’s innovative approach to digital technology products and providing excellent customer experiences. HTLF invested in a team of industry experts to help educate clients on the value of Electronic Accounts Payable (EAP), increasing their purchasing portfolio by 21 percent year over year.

“Now more than ever HTLF understands the importance of getting back to business. With a strong payments strategy that includes electronic payments, companies can reduce operating costs, increase fraud protection and provide more streamlined payment processes,” said Nicole Dews, HTLF’s Director of Treasury and Payment Solutions.

“Last year, we introduced our Integrated Payables solution, which is one platform to process check, ACH and credit card payments. This year we are excited to offer new solutions such as contactless cards and Visa Commercial Pay. With the electronic payment method rapidly becoming more common, HTLF and its member banks are helping clients better manage cash flow, negotiate favorable terms, protect against fraud and have a more effective payments process overall.”

2021 has been a significant year for HTLF. The company rebranded in the spring to reinforce the strength, insight and growth we bring to our customers, communities, employees and investors. Additionally, HTLF was recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America for the fifth year in a row.

For 50 years, Nilson Report has been a respected source of payments industry news and market insight. Nilson analyzes and reports on the performance of hundreds of credit, debit and prepaid card issuers, transaction acquirers and technology vendors with an unbiased perspective. 

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of approximately $18.4 billion.  HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.  HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance.  Additional information is available at htlf.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year Ranked Among the Highest Purchase VolumesFor U.S. Visa and Mastercard Commercial Card Issuers DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, continues to display …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board