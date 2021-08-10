Hartmann Cuts Revenue, Margin Outlook on Higher Raw Material Prices, Lower Demand Autor: PLX AI | 10.08.2021, 20:43 | 32 | 0 | 0 10.08.2021, 20:43 | (PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,900 million vs DKK 2,700-3,000 million previously.Profit margin outlook cut to 10-13% from 14-17% previouslyCites significant price increases on the group’s most important raw materials – … (PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,900 million vs DKK 2,700-3,000 million previously.Profit margin outlook cut to 10-13% from 14-17% previouslyCites significant price increases on the group’s most important raw materials – … (PLX AI) – Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,900 million vs DKK 2,700-3,000 million previously.

Profit margin outlook cut to 10-13% from 14-17% previously

Cites significant price increases on the group’s most important raw materials – recycled paper and energy – as well as a sharp decline in demand for egg packaging after the phasing out of COVID-19 restrictions in several of the group’s markets, which is primarily expected to have a detrimental effect on Hartmann’s results in the second half of the year

Raw material prices in most of Hartmann’s markets have increased at an unprecedented pace to a historically high level

Despite intensified efforts to adjust the group’s sales prices, the expected adjustments will be completed with delay due to the duration of existing customer agreements



