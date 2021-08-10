checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2021, Katapult, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, announced its second quarter 2021 financial results reporting, “net loss was $8.1 million, down from $5.1 million of net income in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.5 million, down 70.4% from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell as much as 53% during intraday trading on August 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Katapult securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

