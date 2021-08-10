checkAd

Unity Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Parsec

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the high performance remote desktop and streaming technology company, Parsec, which allows gaming and creative professionals to work together from anywhere. This transaction is an important step toward Parsec’s and Unity’s expanded cloud vision: that creators should expect to be able to work from any location, on any device through rich and powerful tools and seamless cloud infrastructure to deliver the real-time 3D experiences of the future.

Under the terms of the agreement, Unity will acquire Parsec for approximately US$320 million in cash. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Unity’s third quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The work of game development and creative professionals is high fidelity, interactive and immersive, and only getting more complex as creators shift to RT3D. With companies and their employees transitioning to hybrid working and collaboration models, Parsec allows creators to be untethered from the office by meeting the unique requirements to support this level of performance processing no matter the location, device or platform. This means delivering low latency, ultra-high definition desktop streaming (at 4k pixels/60 frames per second) while providing rich detail with the same sampling rate for all images, such as 4:4:4 color space. Additionally, Parsec offers the privacy, security, quality of life and management tools needed for companies to support fleets of computing resources for all of their creators.

“In the past year, companies and their employees have been collaborating and working together in fundamentally different ways,” said Marc Whitten, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Create Solutions at Unity. “With the workplace becoming more flexible, teams expanding and collaborating across multiple locations and creators leveraging a myriad of new devices, it’s clear that the creative process will evolve from on premise devices to flexible and cost effective cloud architectures. Parsec has addressed the unique requirements to support this type of high-performance processing no matter where creators are, showcasing technology that is both highly innovative and prescient. We believe Parsec is a rocket ship and we’re very excited to support their future growth.”

