checkAd

Mandiant Adds Attack Surface Management to its SaaS Portfolio with the Acquisition of Intrigue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 22:01  |  27   |   |   

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue’s attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.

The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant’s strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the frontlines of incident response to customers through technology. By offering Intrigue’s technology through the Mandiant Advantage platform, customers will be able to address critical gaps in their security programs by leveraging the latest attack surface management capabilities in an easy-to-use software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The combination of Mandiant's best-in-class intelligence and Intrigue’s powerful attack surface discovery capabilities delivers a deeper understanding of risk across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. This actionable insight gives organizations immediate visibility and understanding of their risk profile and the potential impact of the latest attacks on both them and their full supply chain. With this acquisition, Mandiant will expand its SaaS capabilities in conjunction with the other modules currently offered through its Mandiant Advantage platform: Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense.

By coupling intelligence on the vulnerabilities that are being exploited by adversaries with visibility across the entire attack surface, Mandiant Advantage with Intrigue’s capabilities advances the ability of today’s overworked security teams to understand what assets they have, and where to prioritize activities as they seek to focus on the exposures that matter most right now.

“We are excited to welcome the Intrigue team to Mandiant. Intrigue is a strategic and immediately impactful addition to the Mandiant Advantage platform. Discovering and continuously monitoring the dynamic attack surface of a modern cloud-enabled organization is critical to assess risk and prioritize response,” said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant Advantage. “Mandiant knows what adversaries are doing right now and what vulnerabilities they are currently exploiting. By combining this intelligence with the capabilities of Intrigue, we are rapidly evolving our customers' ability to efficiently manage risk and prioritize their resources.”

Seite 1 von 4
FireEye Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mandiant Adds Attack Surface Management to its SaaS Portfolio with the Acquisition of Intrigue Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue’s attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
AXSM INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy’s Michigan Manufacturing ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21FireEye Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Cyberkriminalität: Hacker-Welle: Sorge um IT-Sicherheit treibt Kurse spezialisierter Anbieter(1) 
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
12.07.21FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten