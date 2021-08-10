Mandiant Adds Attack Surface Management to its SaaS Portfolio with the Acquisition of Intrigue

The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant’s strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the frontlines of incident response to customers through technology. By offering Intrigue’s technology through the Mandiant Advantage platform, customers will be able to address critical gaps in their security programs by leveraging the latest attack surface management capabilities in an easy-to-use software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue’s attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.

The combination of Mandiant's best-in-class intelligence and Intrigue’s powerful attack surface discovery capabilities delivers a deeper understanding of risk across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. This actionable insight gives organizations immediate visibility and understanding of their risk profile and the potential impact of the latest attacks on both them and their full supply chain. With this acquisition, Mandiant will expand its SaaS capabilities in conjunction with the other modules currently offered through its Mandiant Advantage platform: Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense.

By coupling intelligence on the vulnerabilities that are being exploited by adversaries with visibility across the entire attack surface, Mandiant Advantage with Intrigue’s capabilities advances the ability of today’s overworked security teams to understand what assets they have, and where to prioritize activities as they seek to focus on the exposures that matter most right now.

“We are excited to welcome the Intrigue team to Mandiant. Intrigue is a strategic and immediately impactful addition to the Mandiant Advantage platform. Discovering and continuously monitoring the dynamic attack surface of a modern cloud-enabled organization is critical to assess risk and prioritize response,” said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant Advantage. “Mandiant knows what adversaries are doing right now and what vulnerabilities they are currently exploiting. By combining this intelligence with the capabilities of Intrigue, we are rapidly evolving our customers' ability to efficiently manage risk and prioritize their resources.”